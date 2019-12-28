UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finger Fracture Ends Markram's England Series

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Finger fracture ends Markram's England series

South Africa's Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a fracture to his left finger, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa's Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a fracture to his left finger, cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.

Opening batsman Markram suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa said the fracture to his left fourth finger will require surgery and will keep him out of action for at least six weeks.

Markram was playing in his first Test since October, when he injured his right wrist after punching a wall in frustration following his dismissal in the second Test against India in Pune.

He had already batted in the second innings against England, scoring two after making 20 in the first innings.

South Africa named a 17-man squad for the series, which includes another specialist opening batsman in Pieter Malan, who plays for the Cape Cobras.

The Cobras home ground is Newlands in Cape Town, where the second Test starts on January 3.

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket Injured Pune Cape Town South Africa January October

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

15 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

15 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

15 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.