Finland Beat Denmark In Game Overshadowed By Eriksen Collapse

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Finland marked their first ever appearance at a major tournament by beating Denmark 1-0 in their opening game in Copenhagen on Saturday, a match overshadowed by the collapse of Christian Eriksen.

Joel Pohjanpalo headed in the only goal on the hour mark before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had a penalty saved for Denmark.

The match was delayed for nearly two hours after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch late in the first half and needed to be revived by medical staff before being taken to hospital.

