UrduPoint.com

Finland Beat Pesky Slovakia To Reach Beijing Hockey Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Finland beat pesky Slovakia to reach Beijing hockey final

Finland powered into the final of the Beijing Olympics men's ice hockey for the first time in 16 years on Friday with a 2-0 win over Slovakia

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Finland powered into the final of the Beijing Olympics men's ice hockey for the first time in 16 years on Friday with a 2-0 win over Slovakia.

The number two-ranked team in the world will play for gold on Sunday against the victor of the day's later semi-final between defending champions Russia and Sweden.

Finland's Sakari Manninen slid one under sprawling goalie Patrik Rybar in the first period and the Finns held on against a dangerous Slovakian squad, adding an open-net goal in the final minute.

Slovakia's charge was led again by 17-year-old phenom Juraj Slafkovksy, the tournament's joint top goal-scorer and a leading NHL prospect, who made a nuisance of himself in front of goal once more.

The Finns are perennial contenders, having medalled in three of the last four Games, including silver in 2006.

They were seen as a favourite for gold in Beijing after hockey powers Canada and the United States were weakened by the NHL's decision to keep its star players home due to the pandemic.

Both teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Finland have several veterans from their 2019 world championship team and are cohesive, with much of the squad teammates from pro clubs in the top leagues of Russia and Finland.

Related Topics

Hockey World Russia Canada Beijing United States Slovakia Sweden Finland Sunday 2019 Gold Silver Olympics From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

PSL 7 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

6 minutes ago
 WADA Accuses CAS of Violating Anti-Doping Code by ..

WADA Accuses CAS of Violating Anti-Doping Code by Allowing Valieva to Compete at ..

9 minutes ago
 Joint Celebration By Russian, Ukrainian Athletes D ..

Joint Celebration By Russian, Ukrainian Athletes During Olympics Symbolic - IOC ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Fire Almost 70 Mines, Shells at D ..

Ukrainian Forces Fire Almost 70 Mines, Shells at Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

10 minutes ago
 Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well has died ..

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well has died: officials

10 minutes ago
 50,000 liter contaminated milk discarded

50,000 liter contaminated milk discarded

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>