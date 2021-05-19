UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Confident Of Pukki Recovery For Euros

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:12 PM

Finland confident of Pukki recovery for Euros

Finland's star striker Teemu Pukki's prospects of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the European Championships are "looking good", manager Markku Kanerva said on Wednesday as he announced his squad

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Finland's star striker Teemu Pukki's prospects of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the European Championships are "looking good", manager Markku Kanerva said on Wednesday as he announced his squad.

"We'll see when he fully returns to training how good his ankle is," Kanerva told a press conference, but said he is "very positive that he'll be in shape by the competition." The 31-year-old attacker scored ten goals in ten matches as Finland qualified for the Euros for the first time.

He suffered ligament damage as Norwich City clinched the English Championship title with a 4-1 win over Reading at the start of May.

Finland, which will be making their first ever international tournament appearance, are ranked 54th by FIFA.

Also making the "Eagle Owls" squad will be Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, Brentford's Marcus Forss and captain Tim Sparv, who is recuperating after a knee operation and this month ended a contract with Greek side AEL Larissa.

Finland will face off against Denmark on June 12, before meeting other Group B contenders Russia and Belgium, who top the FIFA rankings.

Before heading to the team's base camp in St Petersburg, Finland will play friendlies against Sweden and Estonia on May 29 and June 4.

Finland squad: Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Jesse Joronen (Brescia/ITA), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers/ENG) Defenders: Juhani Ojala (Vejle Boldklub/DEN), Leo Vaisanen (Elfsborg/SWE), Sauli Vaisanen (Chievo Verona/ITA), Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos/CYP), Daniel O'Shaugnessy (HJK), Nikolai Alho (MTK Budapest/HUN), Albin Granlund (Stal Mielec/POL), Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznan/POL), Jere Uronen (Genk/BEL), Nicholas Hamalainen (Queens Park Rangers/ENG)Midfield and attackers:Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg/DEN), Glen Kamara (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Joni Kauko (Esbjer/DEN), Onni Valakari (Pafos/CYP), Rasmus Schueller (Djurgardens/SWE), Thomas Lam (PEC Zwolle/NLD), Tim Sparv (AEL Larissa/GRC), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg/GER), Joel Pohjanpalo (Union Berlin/GER) Lassi Lappalainen (CF Montreal/CAN), Marcus Forss (Brentford/ENG), Jasin Assehnoun (FC Lahti), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City/ENG)

Related Topics

Rangers Russia FIFA Leo Vejle Lahti Larissa Pakistan Engineering Council Bristol Reading Norwich Glasgow Petersburg Eagle Estonia Belgium Sweden Finland Denmark May June From Top Arshad Energy Limited

Recent Stories

France savours new freedoms as cafes, museums reop ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian troops search hospitals for enemy 'soldi ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit Singapore Airlines reports biggest annua ..

2 minutes ago

German FM heading to Israel, Palestinian territori ..

2 minutes ago

American baseball coach to train Pakistani players ..

5 minutes ago

Cancelling the Olympics? Huge consequences and a f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.