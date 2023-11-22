Open Menu

Finland Stun Champions Canada To Reach Davis Cup Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Finland stun champions Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Finland eliminated reigning champions Canada with a 2-1 Davis Cup last eight triumph, buoyed by fervent support as the finals began in Malaga on Tuesday.

Following their triumph in the Billie Jean King Cup earlier in November, Canada hoped to continue their success in the men's World Cup of tennis, but were ousted as Finland reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Canada's Milos Raonic eased to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta in the first singles rubber before Otto Virtanen kept Finland's hopes alive by beating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5.

Virtanen returned alongside Harri Heliovaara to triumph 7-5, 6-3 in the decisive doubles against Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil to delight a few thousand Finnish supporters on the Costa del Sol.

"We played really great doubles today ... we played really great together," said Virtanen.

Heliovaara revealed he had never even played with his team-mate in training as a doubles pairing before defeating Canada.

"We have never, ever practised even one point together before today... we went through the tactics 15 minutes before the match," he said.

Neither country had their top-ranked player available, with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori both hurt.

Raonic came flying out of the blocks with four aces to hold to love in the first game against Kaukovalta and racked up 18 in total in his straight sets triumph.

The former world number three made his competitive comeback in June after nearly two years away because of injuries but his high-power serve remains as lethal as ever.

Despite a splash of Canadian red in the stands at the Martin Carpena arena being outnumbered by those in blue and white, the Canadian held his nerve in his first Davis Cup match since 2018.

After breaking for a 5-3 lead in the first set and serving it out, dropping just one point on serve in the process, Raonic lost only two more in the second set of his convincing victory.

"I have definitely never played against anyone with that kind of serve," said Kaukovalta.

"I had no read for it at any point of the match."

However Virtanen, who played a key role in Finland's progress to the Davis Cup finals, gave Finland's support plenty to cheer about.

Related Topics

Tennis World Canada Progress Malaga Lead Finland June November 2018 Love

Recent Stories

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

7 minutes ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

10 minutes ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

15 minutes ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

28 minutes ago
Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

42 minutes ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports