Finnish Hockey Association Questions Sponsor On Russia Operations - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Finnish Ice Hockey Association has inquired with its Swedish sponsor Marabou, a chocolate brand owned by US snack giant Mondelez, about its operations in Russia, media reported.

Mondelez is one of the world's largest snacks companies behind such global brands as Oreo, Milka and Toblerone. Some 36% of its 2022 net revenues came from Europe.

The Finnish ice hockey's governing body signed a 2022-2025 sponsorship agreement with Marabou last November. Marabou and its Chicago-based parent company do not have an office in Finland.

"Today (Saturday) we sent a query to Sweden. Unfortunately, there is no longer a contact person in Finland," Lassi Ronkkonen, the hockey association's marketing manager, told the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

The Swedish Football Association reportedly halted Marabou ad campaign in Sweden this week after Ukraine blacklisted Mondelez for operating factories in Russia. Ukraine is seeking to shut every company that has been doing business in Russia since the launch of the Russian military operation.

