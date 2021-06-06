Finnish Hockey Team Becomes 2nd Finalist at World Championship After Beating Germans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The Finnish national ice hockey team on Saturday defeated the German team, becoming the second finalist at the world championship in Riga.

The Finns won with the 2:1 score, with the goals by Iiro Pakarinen and Hannes Bjorninen.

German player Mattias Plachta scored one goal for his team.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian team beat the United States and will be facing the Finns in the final game on Sunday. The German and US teams will fight for the bronze medals on the same day.