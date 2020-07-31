UrduPoint.com
Fiorentina Renew Coach Iachini's Contract For Next Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:12 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Giuseppe Iachini will continue to coach Fiorentina for the 2020-21 season, the Serie A club confirmed on Thursday.

"Fiorentina is something special for me, it has always been in my heart," said Iachini, a former midfielder who played over 100 times for the club between 1989 and 1994.

"I hope that through our work, we will be able to give ourselves and our fans some good times," added the former Sampdoria, Palermo, Sassuolo and Udinese coach.

Iachini replaced Vincenzo Montella in December with the club just three points above the relegation zone.

The 56-year-old led the Tuscan side to safety and they are now 10th following their 4-0 win over Bologna midweek, with their final game of the season at relegated SPAL on Sunday.

