Fiorentina sell Gilberto to Fluminense

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Fiorentina have sold on-loan Brazilian right-back Gilberto Moraes Junior to Fluminense, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has played just seven matches for the Serie A club since arriving in 2015 from Brazilian club Botafoga.

The defender, who had gone on loan spells to Hellas Verona, Vasco da Gama, followed by Fluminense, is reported to have signed a deal until June 2022.

Fiorentina are currently struggling in 15th in the Italian league, three points above the relegation zone.