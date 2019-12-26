UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiorentina Sell Gilberto To Fluminense

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Fiorentina sell Gilberto to Fluminense

Fiorentina have sold on-loan Brazilian right-back Gilberto Moraes Junior to Fluminense, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Fiorentina have sold on-loan Brazilian right-back Gilberto Moraes Junior to Fluminense, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has played just seven matches for the Serie A club since arriving in 2015 from Brazilian club Botafoga.

The defender, who had gone on loan spells to Hellas Verona, Vasco da Gama, followed by Fluminense, is reported to have signed a deal until June 2022.

Fiorentina are currently struggling in 15th in the Italian league, three points above the relegation zone.

Related Topics

Loan Verona June 2015 From

Recent Stories

Arteta's Arsenal off to a slow start as Chelsea fa ..

6 minutes ago

Brian Brendel visits Punjab University

6 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to protect children from ..

6 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Catch 2 Suspected Suicide Bombers in ..

6 minutes ago

UAE continues to lead in launching charitable init ..

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.