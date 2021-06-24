Fire and smoke as Czechs practise aim for Euro last-16

Having failed to score in their last Euro 2020 group game against England, the Czech Republic were finally on target Thursday as they spent a leisurely day at a shooting range

The Czechs, who are facing the Netherlands in the last-16 phase in Budapest on Sunday, "tried a whole range of firearms", the team said in a statement.

"We wanted to change the atmosphere for a few hours as the team has been together for four weeks," said general manager Libor Sionko.

He added the team had observed all UEFA rules related to the Covid-19 pandemic during the outing.

However, he gave no details about the gunplay talent of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, who has scored all three Czech goals at the tournament so far, including a 50-metre wonder strike against Scotland.