UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire And Smoke As Czechs Practise Aim For Euro Last-16

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Fire and smoke as Czechs practise aim for Euro last-16

Having failed to score in their last Euro 2020 group game against England, the Czech Republic were finally on target Thursday as they spent a leisurely day at a shooting range

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Having failed to score in their last Euro 2020 group game against England, the Czech Republic were finally on target Thursday as they spent a leisurely day at a shooting range.

The Czechs, who are facing the Netherlands in the last-16 phase in Budapest on Sunday, "tried a whole range of firearms", the team said in a statement.

"We wanted to change the atmosphere for a few hours as the team has been together for four weeks," said general manager Libor Sionko.

He added the team had observed all UEFA rules related to the Covid-19 pandemic during the outing.

However, he gave no details about the gunplay talent of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, who has scored all three Czech goals at the tournament so far, including a 50-metre wonder strike against Scotland.

Related Topics

Budapest Czech Republic Netherlands Euro Sunday 2020 All

Recent Stories

Administrator directs for prioritizing public inte ..

2 minutes ago

Tarin assures NA body to remove anomalies in Budge ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, dozens unaccounted for in Florida apartm ..

2 minutes ago

German teen Musiala savours facing 'second home' E ..

2 minutes ago

Covid can infect brain cells: study

5 minutes ago

Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked gra ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.