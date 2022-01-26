Fire erupts inside commentary box at National Stadium

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports suggest that the fire damaged the commentary box made for PSL7 and also damaged the SMD cable of the boundary

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Fire erupted in the commentary box established at National Stadium in Karachi, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out when only one is left from start of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

The fire brigades were called to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire-fighters said that it broke out due to short-circuit.

According to the report, commentary box was completely damaged that was established for Pakistan Super League. The SMD cable of the boundary also got damaged due to the fire. The sound system also got damage due to the fire.

PSL seventh edition will kick off with 15 matches over 12 days in Karachi from Thursday. The first match of PSL will be played in Karachi on January 27 (tomorrow) between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.