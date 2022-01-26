UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts Inside Commentary Box At National Stadium

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Fire erupts inside commentary box at National Stadium

The reports suggest that the fire damaged the commentary box made for PSL7 and also damaged the SMD cable of the boundary

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Fire erupted in the commentary box established at National Stadium in Karachi, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out when only one is left from start of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

The fire brigades were called to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire-fighters said that it broke out due to short-circuit.

According to the report, commentary box was completely damaged that was established for Pakistan Super League. The SMD cable of the boundary also got damaged due to the fire. The sound system also got damage due to the fire.

PSL seventh edition will kick off with 15 matches over 12 days in Karachi from Thursday. The first match of PSL will be played in Karachi on January 27 (tomorrow) between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Pakistan Super League January Karachi Kings TV From Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Fitter, stronger and pain-free, Collins makes Aust ..

Fitter, stronger and pain-free, Collins makes Australian Open semis

2 minutes ago
 EU Asks for Exemptions for Banks, Energy Deals as ..

EU Asks for Exemptions for Banks, Energy Deals as Part of Measures Against Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO all set to bring RGBW Camera Sensor Technolo ..

TECNO all set to bring RGBW Camera Sensor Technology to Smartphones

20 minutes ago
 OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in ..

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in Burkina Faso

28 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas i ..

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab ..

28 minutes ago
 PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

PSL 7: fans react to newly released anthem

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.