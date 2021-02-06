UrduPoint.com
Fire Sweeps Through Argentine MotoGP Racetrack

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:44 PM

Fire has ravaged part of the racetrack that hosts the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, its owner said Saturday

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Fire has ravaged part of the racetrack that hosts the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix, its owner said Saturday.

"Unfortunately, all of the stands were destroyed. It also includes the press room, Race Control and the VIP rooms," Hector Farina, who owns the racetrack in the northern province of Santiago del Estero, said in a statement.

"It will certainly take time to rebuild these essential installations for national and international races." Originally scheduled for the start of the season in April, the Argentine round of the MotoGP motorcycle championship was postponed due to the coronavirus.

"We will get to work immediately to be able to meet the planned calendar, including the MotoGP championship event in November," Farina added.

There is no official date yet on the MotoGP Calendar for the Argentine Grand Prix.

The fire broke out Friday evening at 10:00 pm local time (0100 GMT Saturday), and its causes are unknown.

About 70 firefighters battled the blaze, which was extinguished at 4:30 am, the responders told AFP. Two firefighters were injured.

A neighboring automobile museum was untouched by the flames.

