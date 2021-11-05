UrduPoint.com

Firmino Faces 'more Than Four Weeks Out' With Hamstring Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

Roberto Firmino is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a "serious" hamstring injury in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Roberto Firmino is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a "serious" hamstring injury in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

The Brazil forward lasted just over half an hour as a substitute during the 2-0 win at Anfield before he was forced off and is not expected back immediately after the upcoming international break.

"Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow," Klopp told reporters. "We've known for two or three days that it's a serious injury so that means we talk about weeks still. I don't know exactly but more than four, which I would consider as a serious injury." The Liverpool manager said the 30-year-old was a "quick healer", but that he was unlikely to be available for selection at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on November 20.

Firmino has scored six goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool this season, with the Merseysiders currently on a 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions, equalling their club record.

Defender Joe Gomez, who has a calf problem, and midfielder Curtis Jones, suffering from an eye injury, missed the Atletico victory and will also be unavailable for Sunday's trip to to high-flying West Ham.

"Curtis is a completely different story. He was very unlucky in training -- he got a finger that scratched the eye," Klopp said in a club statement.

"I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly," the German added.

"He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

"And Joey (Gomez), hopefully after the international break as well."

Related Topics

German Liverpool Brazil November Sunday All From Atletico Madrid Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

2 minutes ago
 PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar ..

PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Ber ..

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

2 minutes ago
 Expert warns on the perils of climate anxiety

Expert warns on the perils of climate anxiety

2 minutes ago
 Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting dem ..

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting demonstrators

33 minutes ago
 Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live bef ..

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live before esport fans

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.