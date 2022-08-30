First Ajwa Anwar Shaheed Peshawar District Women Netball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The first Ajwa Anwar Shaheed District Women Netball Championship got underway here at City Gulbahar Girls College under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Netball Association on Tuesday.

Principal City Girls College Gulbahar Professor Tahira Dar was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the championship wherein a total of nine teams were taking part.

Director sports City Girls College Gulbahar Najma Qazi, members of various teams including Gulshan, Sayeda, Roheena, Sana Laiqat, Hijab, Salma Faiz, members of the faculty teaching staff and large number of girls' students of the college and players were also present.

The teams comprising Zaryab Girls College, Government Girls College Nahaqi, City School, Government Girls Degree College Bacha Khan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Government Girls Degree College, Hayatabad, Peshawar Model school and College, and Frontier College for Women and City Gulbahar, the host college.

Before the start of the match, the players of all the nine participating teams were introduced to the chief guest. The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Zakia Khan, a BS Chemistry student, followed by the National Anthem.

In the first match, City Gulbahar College defeated the team of Girls Degree College Zaryab Colony with a score of 11-9. Both teams raided each other's defence with some fine moves. At the half-time both the teams were locked 5-5. Gul Paran, Ishraat, Amina, Iram and Javeria were the leading contributors for City Girls College Gulbahar while for Girls Degree College Zaryab College Rania, Momina, Fatima and Naila were the leading scores.

At the end of the match Najma Qazi and Provincial Netball Association Secretary Farhan Ullah presented a shield to the chief guest Professor Tahira Dar.

Najma Qazi said that to pay rich tribute to ex-student of City Gulbahar Girls College Ajwa Anwar Shaheed, daughter of Netball official Awaid Anwar Khan, who was killed in a road accident last year when she was coming for participation in the Independence Day Netball Championship last year.

Najma Qazi said that the Ajwa Anwar Shaheed trophy would be awarded to the winning team of the Netball Championship and efforts are being made to hold the event named after Ajwa Anwar.