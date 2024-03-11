Open Menu

First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The ongoing First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament started under the auspices of Regional Sports Office Kohat in collaboration with District Administration Kohat and Dostan Coal Company, concluded at Kohat Sports Complex.

Regional Sports Officer Sajid Afridi was the chief guest of the event among others Haji Yousaf Afridi, Managing Director of Dostan Coal Company, Mohibullah Shinwari, General Secretary of Football Association Kohat and a large number of football fans were present on this occasion.

Final match of the tournament was played between Chaman and Islamabad teams that was won by Chaman 3-1 goals.

Forty two renowned football teams from all over Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Region Dostan Club Atesh & Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and local teams participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Sports Officer Kohat said that sports events are being organized as per policy of the provincial government as it is an important means to establish peace and promote healthy activities.

Similarly, for mental and physical nourishment, holding of maximum sports events are the need of the hour, he said and added that the visiting teams were treated in accordance with the historical traditions and hospitality of Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sajid Afridi gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winner Chaman team and Runner-up Islamabad team.

