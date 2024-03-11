First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament Concludes
Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The ongoing First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament started under the auspices of Regional Sports Office Kohat in collaboration with District Administration Kohat and Dostan Coal Company, concluded at Kohat Sports Complex
KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The ongoing First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament started under the auspices of Regional Sports Office Kohat in collaboration with District Administration Kohat and Dostan Coal Company, concluded at Kohat Sports Complex.
Regional Sports Officer Sajid Afridi was the chief guest of the event among others Haji Yousaf Afridi, Managing Director of Dostan Coal Company, Mohibullah Shinwari, General Secretary of Football Association Kohat and a large number of football fans were present on this occasion.
Final match of the tournament was played between Chaman and Islamabad teams that was won by Chaman 3-1 goals.
Forty two renowned football teams from all over Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Region Dostan Club Atesh & Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and local teams participated in the tournament.
Speaking on the occasion, Regional Sports Officer Kohat said that sports events are being organized as per policy of the provincial government as it is an important means to establish peace and promote healthy activities.
Similarly, for mental and physical nourishment, holding of maximum sports events are the need of the hour, he said and added that the visiting teams were treated in accordance with the historical traditions and hospitality of Pakhtunkhwa.
Later, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sajid Afridi gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winner Chaman team and Runner-up Islamabad team.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan
EU states reach deal to back rules on app workers' conditions
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen
Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Exp ..
Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases
CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan
More Stories From Sports
-
Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners43 minutes ago
-
Football match organizes between Afghan refugees, Pakistani women team1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational scores4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct6 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct9 hours ago
-
Naseem Shah charged for code of conduct violation5 hours ago
-
Leverkusen defeat Wolfsburg to edge closer to first Bundesliga title5 hours ago
-
Lee Kang-in named in South Korea squad following Son bust-up12 hours ago
-
Leverkusen defeat Wolfsburg to edge closer to first Bundesliga title5 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators win over Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets5 hours ago