First 'All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament' Kicks Off

First 'All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football tournament' kicks off

First 'All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament 2021' organized by Pakistan Sports and Culture Federation Tank (PSCFT) kicked off here at Town Hall Ground

First 'All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament 2021' organized by Pakistan Sports and Culture Federation Tank (PSCFT) kicked off here at Town Hall Ground.

Frontier Corps (FC) Sector Commander South Brigadier Naik Nam Muhammad Baig was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan, District Sports Officer Asif Nawaz Gandapur and President PSCFT Sheikh Safi Ullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

The organizer thanked Sector Commander Headquarter South and 25 Sindh Regiment for special cooperation in holding this mega sports event in Tank.

A large number of people from civil society, local political leaders, journalists, football team players and fans were also attended.

Sector Commander South Brigadier Naik Nam Baig and Commanding Officer of 25th Sindh Regiment Lt. Col. Sher Alam Khan appreciated the role of the local youth in organizing the games at local level.

The elders paid glowing homage to FC South and Pak Army for their great sacrifices and services.

