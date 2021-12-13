First All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament concludes in Tank

A month-long First All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament concluded in District Tank on Monday. The tournament was organized by a District Football Federation with special support of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) South aiming to promote sports activities in the area

TANK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A month-long First All Pakistan Prime Minister Peace Football Tournament concluded in District Tank on Monday. The tournament was organized by a District Football Federation with special support of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) South aiming to promote sports activities in the area.

The final match was played between Asia Ghee Mills Bahawalpur and Textile Mills Multan. After an interesting and thrilling match, Bahawalpur won by three goals. In total, more than 40 teams from all over the country participated in the tournament. The players thanked IG FC South Major General Muhammad Munir, Sector Commander South and Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment for their support and expressed hope that they would similarly facilitate sports activities in the area.

At the end of the final match, with the special cooperation of FC South and Pakistan Army, the winning team has given a cash prize Rs. 100,000 cash and trophy while the runner-up team received Rs. 50,000 in cash. The best player of the trophy and the tournament was given a motorcycle prize. The tournament committee thanked FC South and Pak Army for their special cooperation.

Special guest was Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment while elders Saddam Mahsud, Malik Najib Mahsud and local journalists were also present on the occasion. A large number of people were present at Tank Stadium to watch the final match.