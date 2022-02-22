First all Sindh Muslim sports trophy tennis championship kicks off

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The All Sindh Muslim sports Trophy Tennis championship organized by Karachi Tennis Association, has begun at newly painted tennis Courts of Union Club here Tuesday.

On the first day today, in Men's Singles 1st Round; Muhammad Ahmed beat Salman Dinani making score 6-3, 6-2, Hasnain Khurram beat Aamir Altaf and M. Umair Anwar beat Saad Ahmed by 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

In first round of Under 15 Singles contest, Ahsan Ahmed beat Syed Mahad Shehzad with 4-0, 4-0 and Ruhab Faisal beat Bilal Khan with 4-1, 4-0. In first round of Under 11 Singles, Rahim Faisal beat Naayel Shoaib with 5-3, 4-2. In first round of Soft Tennis Ladies Singles, Qudsia Raja beat Afshan Fatima with 5-2 and Ishrat Zehra beat Shamaila Naz 5-2. In semi finals of Soft Tennis Ladies Singles, Marium Shahid beat Qudsia Raja with 5-4 and Eraj Batool beat Ishrat Zehra 5-0.