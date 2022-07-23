UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of Pakistan's Commonwealth Games Contingent To Depart On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published July 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

First batch of Pakistan's Commonwealth Games contingent to depart on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The first batch of Pakistan's Birmingham-bound contingent, comprising 22 athletes and eight officials will depart for UK on Sunday, Pakistan Sports board (PSB) said on Saturday.

"The second batch will leave on Monday (July 25), the third on July 26, fourth on July 27 and the last one on July 28," a PSB spokesperson told APP.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are taking place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Pakistan athletes will compete in swimming, athletics, para athletics, badminton, boxing, women's T20 cricket, gymnastics, men's hockey, judo, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

"The squads of Pakistan hockey, boxing and table tennis will be flying on Sunday to feature in the event," the spokesperson said.

The boxing squad includes pugilists - Ilyas Hussain 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-63.5kg, Nazeer Ullah Khan 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach).

The two-member table tennis squad includes Fahad Khawaja (athlete) and Irfan Ullah Khan (coach), The 21-member national men's hockey squad includes18 players and three officials.

The opening match of the men's hockey event will be held on 29 July. Ten teams, divided into two groups, are featuring in the men's hockey event.

The Green Shirts are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland. They will take on South Africa on 30 July in their inaugural fixture. The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Hockey squad: Muhammad Umar Bhutta (captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Manan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Roman Khan, Afraaz Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Ahmad Nadeem, Siegfried Aikman (head coach), Syed Sameer Hussain (coach) and Ajmal Khan Lodhi (coach).

The chef de mission of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games is Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) senior vice-president Syed Mohammad Abid Qadir Gillani. The Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman will serve as deputy chef de mission during the quadrennial sports extravaganza.

A 20-member national women's cricket squad, who is currently in Ireland for a tri-series involving the hosts (Ireland) and Australia, will directly proceed from there for Birmingham.

Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 24 years, with the first women's tournament to be played out at the multi-sport event. Eight sides will take part across 16 matches at Edgbaston, with a winner crowned and all the medals finalised on August 7.

The teams are split across two groups of four, with the top two in each qualifying for the semifinals. Sides finishing first in their group will take on the second-place finisher in the opposite group, with the winners of the semis reaching the final.

The losers of the semi-finals will face off in a third-place playoff for the bronze medal, with the final determining the gold and silver medallists.

Group A: Australia, Barbados, Pakistan, IndiaGroup B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Tennis Squash T20 Australia Sports Badminton Split Birmingham Ireland Barbados United Kingdom South Africa Shakeel July August Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From Top Coach Boxing New Zealand

Recent Stories

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic dev ..

CPEC plays vital role in Pakistan’s economic development: Moin-ul-Haque

33 minutes ago
 SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM ..

SC summons PA deputy speaker, issues notice to CM Punjab and others

3 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

6 hours ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.