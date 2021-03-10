UrduPoint.com
First Board Chairpersons To Meet PCB On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

The Chairs of the First Boards will hold a meeting with the PCB officials at the National High Performance Centre on Saturday to discuss the next 12 months objectives

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10rd March, 2021) The Chairs of the First Boards will hold a meeting with the PCB officials at the National High Performance Centre on Saturday to discuss the next 12 months objectives. In addition, the PCB domestic team will be presenting the domestic structure and plans to each of the six Board’s in the coming week.

During the meeting, the PCB will present on the PCB Constitution 2019, club registration process and domestic cricket structure, besides discussing various appointments as part of the administrative setup.

The First Boards were notified on 5 March for a one-year period during which they will carry out functions attributed to the management committees in the Model Constitutions for City Cricket and Cricket Associations. This includes managing and running day to day affairs, supervising the first registration of Cricket Clubs under each City Cricket Association as per applicable regulations/bylaws and monitoring and organising cricket events and activities within their respective jurisdictions.

More Stories From Sports

