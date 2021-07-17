UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Case Of COVID-19 Detected In Olympic Village In Tokyo - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

First Case of COVID-19 Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Olympic village in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Organizing Committee.

The infected person is a member of one of the foreign delegations, there is no information about the citizenship and gender of the patient.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to take place on July 23 through August 8 and be held without spectators due to the remaining risks of the virus.

Related Topics

Tokyo July August Citizenship 2020 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

8 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

8 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.