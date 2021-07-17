First Case of COVID-19 Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Olympic village in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the Organizing Committee.

The infected person is a member of one of the foreign delegations, there is no information about the citizenship and gender of the patient.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to take place on July 23 through August 8 and be held without spectators due to the remaining risks of the virus.