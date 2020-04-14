First class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of coronavirus in Peshawar

First class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, elder brother of late Test cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz, died here at Lady Ready Hospital (LRH) due to coronavirus on Monday. He was 50

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ):First class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, elder brother of late Test cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz, died here at Lady Ready Hospital (LRH) due to coronavirus on Monday. He was 50.

The left handed batsman and slow left-arm bowler, Zafar Zarfraz was admitted in the hospital due to his positive report on April 7 but instead of improving his condition, his condition was deteriorated with every day passing. The doctors shifted him to ventilator on Sunday, last but on Monday he was died of coronavirus.

Late Zafar Sarfraz played 15 first class matches while represented Peshawar Region and also played for National Bank of Pakistan. He was also OG1 as employ in NBP University Campus Branch Peshawar.

It is pertaining to mention here that his younger brother Akhtar Zarfraz was died on June 10, 2019 at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. The left handed batsman Test cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz breathed his last at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

Zafar Sarfraz, elder brother Akhtar Sarfraz, was a Pakistani cricket coach, international Test cricketer and selector for the Pakistan women's cricket team between 2018 and 2019. He played four One Day Internationals between 1997 and 1998.

His first-class career spanned over 13 years, where he played in 118 matches, scoring 5,720 runs.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, former Test cricketer and Director General Sports Maazullah Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Managing Director Tourism Corporation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, KP former Test cricketer Kabir Khan, President and Secretary Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali and Syed Hanif Shah, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Women Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Directors Sports Tariq Khan, Aziz Ullah Khan, former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, former member Pakistan Cricket Board Governing Board Amir Nawab, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, President and Secretary Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan and Imran Yousafzai, former Manager Peshawar Region Cricket team and District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain and people from all sports circles Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.