First COVID-19 Case Detected Among Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Staff - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed among employees of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the patient is currently in self-isolation at home. All employees that had contacts with the infected person were also required to stay home.

On April 16, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic, effective until May 6.

Earlier, emergency measures had been in force in Tokyo and six other prefectures.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Japan has so far confirmed over 11,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 300 fatalities.