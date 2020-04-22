UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-19 Case Detected Among Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Staff - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:00 AM

First COVID-19 Case Detected Among Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee Staff - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed among employees of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the patient is currently in self-isolation at home. All employees that had contacts with the infected person were also required to stay home.

On April 16, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic, effective until May 6.

Earlier, emergency measures had been in force in Tokyo and six other prefectures.

In late March, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee announced the new dates for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, and the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Japan has so far confirmed over 11,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 300 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo March April May July August September 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat board approves interim dividend payout of ..

1 minute ago

UAE Press: National safety law widens scope to dea ..

16 minutes ago

Dana Gas shareholders approve 5.5 fils cash divide ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.