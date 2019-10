First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship At Defence Raya And Country Club Lahore

9th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship started today at Defence Raya and Country Club, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019) 9th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship started today at Defence Raya and Country Club, Lahore.

On the first day of Golf Championship, in the Amateur category MrGhazanfarMehmood from GCGC is leading in Gross category by scoring Gross 69andMrUmar Khawaja from Sialkot Golf Club is leading in Net class by scoring Net 63.

Amateur Category scores are under:

S No Amateur Category Gross 1. GhazanfarMehmood 69 2. ZunairAleem Khan 69