UrduPoint.com

First DC Peshawar Jashan-e-Azadi Paralympic Games Begins In The City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

First DC Peshawar Jashan-e-Azadi Paralympic Games begins in the city

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The first edition of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Paralympic Games got underway here in a colourful ceremony with more than 120 Paralympic Athletes participating in 16 different Games here at the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

District Administration and District sports Officer Peshawar organized the Games with the aim to boost the hidden talent of the Paralympic Athletes, both male and female, who participated with great enthusiasm.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Relief Imran Khan, Naveed Akbar (Finance), Regional Sports Officer Zakir Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Games Coordinator Zawar Zia Noor, Engr. Irfan, two prominent Paralympic Olympians of the 2004 Athens Olympic Athlete Adeel Khan, Nasrullah, international players Ayaz Khan, Ehsan Danish, Miss Afshan Afridi, Miss Shanaz, other players and a large number of spectators were also present during the colourful ceremony.

The Jashan-e-Azadi Paralympic Games started with athletes' March Past, led by two Paralympic Olympians Adeel Khan and Nasrullah. Uzair and Riaz Ullah of the Peshawar Cricket Club of Blinds presented Quran and Naat, followed by the national anthem played by a smart police band. The police band also sang with the national anthem and melodious tones that were largely enjoyed by the spectators.

Games for persons with different abilities include games like wheelchair cricket, tug-of-war, tug of war for visually impaired athletes, table tennis athletics, wheelchair races, badminton, archery, kids games for deaf and dumb and other games.

Speaking to the media, DC Peshawar Shafi Ullah said that the provincial government had taken some key steps for the promotion of the hidden talent of the persons with different abilities and Paralympic Athletes.

He said that this is the first government that has given access free entry to all stadiums for people with different abilities and one is constructed in Mardan, which is fully equipped with all facilities for them.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organizes the Paralympic Games every year in which sportspersons from all over Pakistan participate, and are awarded medals, trophies and cash prizes. It will help them to highlight their talent and their sense of belonging will also increase, he said.

He said that the district government is working in various sectors, including launching rehabilitation programs for drug addicts.

He said the drug addicts are being treated in the centers and are returning to the basics of life. DC Peshawar congratulated District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh on the successful organization of Independence Day Paralympic Games.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, the children of the City school presented the national song Dil Dil Pakistan along with welcome songs while the children of Hayatabad Karate Academic also performed beautiful Martial Arts fights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Tennis Imran Khan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Badminton Athens Male Mardan Independence March Olympics Afridi Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

24 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.