First DC Peshawar Jashan-e-Azadi Paralympic Games begins in the city

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The first edition of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Paralympic Games got underway here in a colourful ceremony with more than 120 Paralympic Athletes participating in 16 different Games here at the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

District Administration and District sports Officer Peshawar organized the Games with the aim to boost the hidden talent of the Paralympic Athletes, both male and female, who participated with great enthusiasm.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Relief Imran Khan, Naveed Akbar (Finance), Regional Sports Officer Zakir Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Games Coordinator Zawar Zia Noor, Engr. Irfan, two prominent Paralympic Olympians of the 2004 Athens Olympic Athlete Adeel Khan, Nasrullah, international players Ayaz Khan, Ehsan Danish, Miss Afshan Afridi, Miss Shanaz, other players and a large number of spectators were also present during the colourful ceremony.

The Jashan-e-Azadi Paralympic Games started with athletes' March Past, led by two Paralympic Olympians Adeel Khan and Nasrullah. Uzair and Riaz Ullah of the Peshawar Cricket Club of Blinds presented Quran and Naat, followed by the national anthem played by a smart police band. The police band also sang with the national anthem and melodious tones that were largely enjoyed by the spectators.

Games for persons with different abilities include games like wheelchair cricket, tug-of-war, tug of war for visually impaired athletes, table tennis athletics, wheelchair races, badminton, archery, kids games for deaf and dumb and other games.

Speaking to the media, DC Peshawar Shafi Ullah said that the provincial government had taken some key steps for the promotion of the hidden talent of the persons with different abilities and Paralympic Athletes.

He said that this is the first government that has given access free entry to all stadiums for people with different abilities and one is constructed in Mardan, which is fully equipped with all facilities for them.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organizes the Paralympic Games every year in which sportspersons from all over Pakistan participate, and are awarded medals, trophies and cash prizes. It will help them to highlight their talent and their sense of belonging will also increase, he said.

He said that the district government is working in various sectors, including launching rehabilitation programs for drug addicts.

He said the drug addicts are being treated in the centers and are returning to the basics of life. DC Peshawar congratulated District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh on the successful organization of Independence Day Paralympic Games.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony, the children of the City school presented the national song Dil Dil Pakistan along with welcome songs while the children of Hayatabad Karate Academic also performed beautiful Martial Arts fights.