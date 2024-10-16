First defeat for Pochettino as US beaten 2-0 in Mexico

Guadalajara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat as coach of the United States on Tuesday, 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly.

The United States had been unbeaten in seven games against their North American rivals -- a run going back to 2019 -- but goals from Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta ended that streak.

Pochettino had enjoyed a victory in his first game on Saturday, 2-0 against Panama in Austin.

But his team, with several key absences, were second best in their first away game for almost a year.

Pochettino had come into this window without midfielder Tyler Adams and forwards Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun.

He made the trip south of the border also without star winger Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who have returned to their clubs.

Defender Mark McKenzie was a last-minute withdrawal with FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson handed the start.

Mexico lined up with 38-year-old midfielder Andres Guardado making his final appearance for the country -- a record 182nd cap.

The number 18, who has been offered a role on Javier Aguirre's coaching staff, was substituted after 18 minutes, receiving a standing ovation from the Estadio Akron crowd.

Four minutes later the fans were on their feet again, celebrating a wonderful free-kick from Jimenez which flew into the top corner past the outstretched arm of Matt Turner.

Four minutes after the restart, Fulham striker Jimenez had a hand in Mexico's second.

Veteran American defender Tim Ream won the ball from Jimenez in the box but the forward's sliding tackle caught the American out and the ball fell to Huerta.

The Mexico forward showed quick and light feet to work space for a shot into the corner which gave Turner no chance.

The United States had chances in the latter stages but Kristoffer made a hash of a shot when found unmarked at the back post and substitute Brandon Vazquez saw his low drive blocked by Mexico goalkeeper Luis Malagon.

"It wasn't a great performance," said the Argentine Pochettino, who was appointed last month to lead the team towards the 2026 World Cup which the USA will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

"But this type of game I think is perfect for us to learn.

"I think we started the game well (but) after we conceded the goal, I think the impact was massive for us and, of course, they started maybe to win the duels and to be a little bit better, a little bit more aggressive than us," added the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

"Overall I think Mexico was a little bit better than us and fully deserved the victory.

"But for us it's a process that we started a few days ago and today was a great opportunity for our players to visit a very difficult place to play.

"I think only we can improve from and learn from this experience."