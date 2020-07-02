First Diamond League meet of 2020 season in Monaco open for tickets

Tickets for the first official meeting of the 2020 season Diamond League elite athletics series in Monaco, scheduled for August 14, have gone on sale, the organizers said on Wednesday

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tickets for the first official meeting of the 2020 season Diamond League elite athletics series in Monaco, scheduled for August 14, have gone on sale, the organizers said on Wednesday.

"Track is back! These last few months have been challenging but we are thrilled to announce the events of this year's edition," said the organizers in its social media account, noting that the events have been reduced due to the global pandemic.

The men's events in Monaco include 200m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, 110m hurdles, 3,000m steeplechase and pole vault, while women will compete in 100m, 400m, 1,000m, 5,000m, triple jump and high jump.

Organizers also confirmed that top athletes including women's world record holder, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela, Dutch 1,500m world champion Sifan Hassan, 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and French hurdler Pascal Martinot-Lagarde will compete in the events.

Last Friday, the Diamond League canceled its meets in Paris, France and Eugene, the United States because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel.