First edition of 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' kicks off

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The first edition of Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship-2022 kicked off on Sunday with a colourful and breathtaking opening ceremony at the indoor hall of the Hayatabad sports Complex.

President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taekwondo Association's Women Wing Saba Shamim graced the occasion as chief guest. Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and renowned karate coach Shah Faisal, KP Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, KP Taekwondo Association Secretary Waqar, partcipants and a large number of spectators attended the ceremony.

Ilyas Afridi while talking to APP said that more than 300 players from various districts including Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi were competing in the two-day championship.

The players, he added, were categorized in different weight categories, including feather weight category (68kg), lightweight category (74kg), welterweight category (80kg), and middleweight category (87kg).

"The aim and objective of the championship is to prepare and find out new talented players from various districts. The shortlisted players will be trained under qualified coaches and from among them two teams will be selected for the National Junior and National Senior Championships. Similarly, such Championship will be organized at other Divisional Headquarters as well." Ilyas said.

