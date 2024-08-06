First-ever blind cricket training camp in Aghanistan commences

The first-ever blind cricket training camp in Afghanistan began in Jalalabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The first-ever blind cricket training camp in Afghanistan began in Jalalabad on Tuesday.

The initiative to hold the camp for Afghan blind cricketers was taken by Syed Sultan Shah, the chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and President of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), said a press release issued here.

Besides providing essential training kits and cricket gear, the PBCC has fully funded the camp, including boarding, lodging, and travel expenses of the players.

"We’re also proud to have sent two legendary international cricketers and coaches of Pakistan - Masood Jan and Sanaullah Khan to coach and mentor the aspiring Afghan blind cricketers," Sultan Shah said.

The 11-day training camp will conclude on August 16.

This marks another milestone for the PBCC, following the successful development of blind cricket teams in Bangladesh and Nepal in 2006 and 2008. Both nations have since excelled on the global stage, participating in multiple Blind Cricket World Cups.

"The PBCC remains committed to nurturing talent and expanding the reach of blind cricket throughout the region," Shah added.