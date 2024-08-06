Open Menu

First-ever Blind Cricket Training Camp In Aghanistan Commences

Muhammad Rameez Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM

First-ever blind cricket training camp in Aghanistan commences

The first-ever blind cricket training camp in Afghanistan began in Jalalabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The first-ever blind cricket training camp in Afghanistan began in Jalalabad on Tuesday.

The initiative to hold the camp for Afghan blind cricketers was taken by Syed Sultan Shah, the chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and President of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC), said a press release issued here.

Besides providing essential training kits and cricket gear, the PBCC has fully funded the camp, including boarding, lodging, and travel expenses of the players.

"We’re also proud to have sent two legendary international cricketers and coaches of Pakistan - Masood Jan and Sanaullah Khan to coach and mentor the aspiring Afghan blind cricketers," Sultan Shah said.

The 11-day training camp will conclude on August 16.

This marks another milestone for the PBCC, following the successful development of blind cricket teams in Bangladesh and Nepal in 2006 and 2008. Both nations have since excelled on the global stage, participating in multiple Blind Cricket World Cups.

"The PBCC remains committed to nurturing talent and expanding the reach of blind cricket throughout the region," Shah added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan World Bangladesh Jalalabad Nepal August Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

12 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

12 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

13 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

13 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports