First-ever Chief Commissioner Football tournament to kick-off from Nov 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The First-ever chief commissioner football tournament would start on November 18, at G-7 football ground and the final of the tournament is to be played on November 24.

The pre-registration process has already started and more than 15 clubs have applied so far, the process would open till November 17 (Thursday), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesperson told APP.

He said that any club or team (11 members) can participate in the tournament, the pool matches would be played from 18th to 20th November at G-7 football ground Islamabad.

"Chief commissioner hockey and cricket tournament are also next-in-line to boost sports athletes' fervor and showcase their skill through ICT platform", the spokesperson told APP.

He said that under the commissioner's cap a colorful martial arts event was organized earlier this month where top athletes across the twin cities participated.

Prize money for the tournament winner is Rs 25,000 and 15,000 for the runner-up along with trophies, while man of the match and man of the tournament trophies, medals and certificates would be distributed among the best performers, he informed.

