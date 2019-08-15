First-time ever, a three-member Pakistan team would feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :First-time ever, a three-member Pakistan team would feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

Pakistan Blind Archery Federation Secretary Tanveer Ahmed said we have been going through intensive training at sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

"A 15-day Blind Archery Training Camp was organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019," he told APP.

Tanveer said he along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed would feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team, as coach and manager, respectively.

"Teams of France, United Kingdom, USA, Spain, Andorra, Italy and Ukraine have confirmed participation in the International Visually Impaired Archery," he said.

To a question, he said we had contacted Pakistan Archery Federation for sponsorship but were denied. "We would also hold blind archery competitions in the Azadi Cup to be held at Sports Complex, Rawalpindi on August 19," he said.

Tanveer said he had taken the initiative to form Blind Archery Federation as no one was supporting the blind archers. "We hope to bring laurels for the country in the mega event," he said.

