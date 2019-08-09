First ever softball coaching clinic in Pakistan to start from Aug 22

Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem on Friday said that first ever in the history of the country a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" would be held in the city from August 22nd to 24th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem on Friday said that first ever in the history of the country a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" would be held in the city from August 22nd to 24th.

He said that the instructors from Canada and Malaysia besides coaches from federation and provincial associations would train the participants during the clinic, according to a statement.

Asif Azeem said that Beng Choo Low Secretary General of World Baseball Softball Confederation would be the chief guest in concluding ceremony of the coaching clinic while Lieutenant General (Retd.

) Syed Arif Hassan President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) would preside over the three-day coaching clinic.

He said that federations' President Haider Khan had appointed Muhammad Zeeshan General Secretary of Sindh Softball Association as Director of the clinic.

Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem said that better performing coach in the clinic would sent abroad in future for the training.