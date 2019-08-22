First ever three-day long softball coaching clinic begins

The first ever three-day long a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" organized by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) commenced here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The first ever three-day long a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" organized by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) commenced here on Thursday.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) instructors Micheal Alan Renney from Canada, coaches from Malaysia Hanfia Bin Mohammad and Noor Hajar trained around 30 coaches including 10 female coaches who came from across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in this regard, WBSC instructor Micheal Alan Renney said that people of Pakistan particularly Karachi were amazing and their hospitality was wonderful. He said that sportsmen were the ambassadors of their countries and he was pleased to see women participating in the sports with such enthusiasm and passion.

Micheal Alan Renney said that SFP deserved credit for getting Pakistan selected for coaching courses because WSBC conducts two to three coaching clinics in a year.

He said that efforts of Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem and his team were appreciable for the promotion of softball in the country.

Micheal said that all 30 coaches including women were passionate. He was of the view that softball had bright future in the country.

Dr. Farhan Essa, the chief guest of the ceremony in his address appreciated the efforts of SFP and Sindh Softball Association for organizing the coaching clinic and termed the event as historical because of the participation of international instructors.

He expressed his pleasure over the selection of Pakistan for coaching clinic by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

Also, present on the occasion, Softball Federations' President Haider Khan Lehri also praised the efforts of Asif Azeem and team. He appealed to the media to promote softball in the country. He asked coaches to ensure that they also train others what they learn during the coaching clinic.

Sindh Softball Secretary General Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant briefed the media about the softball sports and its rules in detail.

Earlier in his welcome address, SFP General Secretary Asif Azeem said t at it was a great pleasure that WBSC selected Pakistan for the coaching clinic and sending the international instructors.

Asif Azeem said that Beng Choo Low Secretary General of WBSC would bethe chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the coaching clinic. Coaches from across the country and office-bearers of softball federation and provincial associations were also present.