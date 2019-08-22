UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Three-day Long Softball Coaching Clinic Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:58 PM

First ever three-day long softball coaching clinic begins

The first ever three-day long a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" organized by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) commenced here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The first ever three-day long a softball coaching clinic titled "Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic" organized by Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) commenced here on Thursday.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) instructors Micheal Alan Renney from Canada, coaches from Malaysia Hanfia Bin Mohammad and Noor Hajar trained around 30 coaches including 10 female coaches who came from across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in this regard, WBSC instructor Micheal Alan Renney said that people of Pakistan particularly Karachi were amazing and their hospitality was wonderful. He said that sportsmen were the ambassadors of their countries and he was pleased to see women participating in the sports with such enthusiasm and passion.

Micheal Alan Renney said that SFP deserved credit for getting Pakistan selected for coaching courses because WSBC conducts two to three coaching clinics in a year.

He said that efforts of Softball Federation of Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azeem and his team were appreciable for the promotion of softball in the country.

Micheal said that all 30 coaches including women were passionate. He was of the view that softball had bright future in the country.

Dr. Farhan Essa, the chief guest of the ceremony in his address appreciated the efforts of SFP and Sindh Softball Association for organizing the coaching clinic and termed the event as historical because of the participation of international instructors.

He expressed his pleasure over the selection of Pakistan for coaching clinic by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

Also, present on the occasion, Softball Federations' President Haider Khan Lehri also praised the efforts of Asif Azeem and team. He appealed to the media to promote softball in the country. He asked coaches to ensure that they also train others what they learn during the coaching clinic.

Sindh Softball Secretary General Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant briefed the media about the softball sports and its rules in detail.

Earlier in his welcome address, SFP General Secretary Asif Azeem said t at it was a great pleasure that WBSC selected Pakistan for the coaching clinic and sending the international instructors.

Asif Azeem said that Beng Choo Low Secretary General of WBSC would bethe chief guest in the concluding ceremony of the coaching clinic. Coaches from across the country and office-bearers of softball federation and provincial associations were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sports Canada Malaysia Women Media Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

DP World&#039; earnings grow 27 pc in H1-2019

46 minutes ago

Shaukat Yousafzai terms Bilawal's public address i ..

3 minutes ago

BISE announces result of HSC Part-II (Commerce gro ..

3 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit, Return of Hard Border Can Fuel Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts being made for Karachi cleanliness: Syed A ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.