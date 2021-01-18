UrduPoint.com
Mon 18th January 2021

Pakistan's First-ever Women Ludo Championship, would be played here at D-17 on January 23

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's First-ever Women Ludo Championship, would be played here at D-17 on January 23.

"As such any type of event hasn't taken place before in our country and this will be the first-time ever," Naseem Ahmed Usmani, senior advisor J7 Group (which was hosting the event) told APP.

He said a total of 40 teams from all over the country would be featuring in the extravaganza. "The organizers of the event include Haroon Maqbool, Amber Usmani and Laiba Maqbool," he said.

Usmani said we also had a fruitful meeting with the Inter Provincial Minister (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and she appreciated the initiative for holding the ludo championship and also showed interest for playing in the event.

"I am very grateful to the minister for valuing our initiative. Cash prizes will be given to the winners while certificates, ribbons and gifts will be awarded to all participants," he said.

He said we were also holding a 4km families marathon on January 24 in order to maintain physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed in the championship as the health of the players were the first and foremost priority," he said.

