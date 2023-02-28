First-ever Women T-10 Cricket Tournament on March 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration would be holding the first-ever Women T-10 Cricket Tournament and women sports gala in the first week of next month.

The Women T-10 Cricket Tournament would be held on March 2 (Thursday), while the women sports gala will take place on March 8.

The cricket tournament would be played here at the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Cricket Ground, F-7, an ICT spokesperson informed APP.

He said students from schools and colleges would take part in the tournament while the participants eager to feature in the tournament can avail of free registration till Wednesday.

Cash prizes, medals and trophies would be distributed among the winners and best performers of the tournament, including women of the match and tournament awards, said the spokesperson.

He informed women sports gala would be held at Multipurpose Ground F-6, featuring Basketball, Lawn Tennis and seven-a-side Football tournaments to mark International Women's Day.

He further said that a series of healthy and physical activities including, a cycling championship, Archery, classic car show and cultural festivals would also be organized for the citizens.