ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The inaugural Five-A-Side Women's Hockey Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) would be played at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore from September 7 to 10.

According to details, the event would feature five provincial and four departmental teams including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Wapda, Railways and Higher education teams.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has set an age limit of under 25 for players and women hockey players under the age of 25 would be able to participate in the PHF Five-A-Side Women's Hockey Championship.

Each team would consist of nine players and two team officials. The participating teams have been instructed by the PHF to bring the original identification documents of the players.