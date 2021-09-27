First Formula 2 Race Postponed in Russian City of Sochi due to Heavy Rain

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The first race of Formula 2 championship was postponed in the Russian resort city of Sochi due to bad weather conditions, according to the official mobile application of the Russian stage of Formula 1.

The race was supposed to start at 10:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT), but was postponed amid heavy rains that caused local authorities to issue an emergency alert. The rain filled up local rivers, which briefly flooded a 300-feet stretch of a Federal highway near Sochi.

A promoter of Russian Formula One Grand Prix, Rosgonki, told Sputnik that the weather was fine at the Sochi autodrome where the race was supposed to take place, but medical helicopters that must be present by the race's rules could not arrive from the city of Sochi because of the bad weather there.

The second Formula 2 race in Sochi is also scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The emergency alert is active until Sunday, with Sochi told to brace for potentially more rains, as well as thunderstorms, and tornadoes.