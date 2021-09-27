UrduPoint.com

First Formula 2 Race Postponed In Russian City Of Sochi Due To Heavy Rain

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

First Formula 2 Race Postponed in Russian City of Sochi due to Heavy Rain

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The first race of Formula 2 championship was postponed in the Russian resort city of Sochi due to bad weather conditions, according to the official mobile application of the Russian stage of Formula 1.

The race was supposed to start at 10:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT), but was postponed amid heavy rains that caused local authorities to issue an emergency alert. The rain filled up local rivers, which briefly flooded a 300-feet stretch of a Federal highway near Sochi.

A promoter of Russian Formula One Grand Prix, Rosgonki, told Sputnik that the weather was fine at the Sochi autodrome where the race was supposed to take place, but medical helicopters that must be present by the race's rules could not arrive from the city of Sochi because of the bad weather there.

The second Formula 2 race in Sochi is also scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The emergency alert is active until Sunday, with Sochi told to brace for potentially more rains, as well as thunderstorms, and tornadoes.

Related Topics

Weather Moscow Russia Mobile Fine Alert Sochi Sunday From Race Rains

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

2 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

3 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

3 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

3 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.