First Galyat Super League Cricket Tournament from March 10

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The first free entry Galyat Super League Cricket Tournament would be held in the Federal capital from March 10 which would be concluded with its final contest on March 14.

Patron in Chief of the event Malik Basit told APP here Thursday that the mega sporting event aimed to provide healthy recreational opportunity to the youths would be participated by 32 teams from Galyat areas.

Inviting the cricket fans to witness the mega event, he told that prizes would be distributed among winning teams of all matches, the losing team of final contest and the outstanding players.

The organizing committee of the tournament include Chief Organizer Malik Adnan, Chairman Malik Wasim, Deputy Chairman Malik Qaiser, General Secretary Niaz Mumtaz, Secretary Majid Gul Awan, President Sajid Mehmood and Media Coordinator Sardar Ramiz.