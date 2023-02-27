First girls' national inter-university judo championship begins at SAU

The first girls' national inter-university judo championship started on Monday at the sports complex of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam

The championship was inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri while the Vice Chancellor of Quaid Awam University of Engineering University and Technology Nawabshah Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad Dr Tayyaba Zareef, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Farooq Mateen, and Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur Dr Tehmina Mangan attended as guests of honour.

A total of 120 girls from 16 universities in the country, including SAU Tando Jam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Management and Science Technology Lahore, Lahore Garrison University Lahore, University of Lucki Marwat, University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore, Punjab University Lahore, University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore, Superior University Lahore, Khawaja Farid Nawaz University Rahim Yar Khan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Mehran University Jamshoro, Karachi University, Sir Syed University Karachi and the University of Lahore are competing for the title of the champion 2022-23.

After the inauguration, the competition among girls started in different categories. According to results, in the 40 kg category, Rida Ashraf of Punjab University stood first by defeating Umma Habiba of Lahore College for Women University, Rida Ashraf of Lahore College secured the second position while Azra of Khawaja Farid Nawaz University Rahim Yar Khan bagged third position.

In the 44 kg weight category, Kainat of Garrison University, Lahore clinched first position, Jawaria Shakeel of Punjab University, Lahore secured second position, and Saira of University of Management Sciences, Lahore bagged third position.

In the 48 kg category, Mehroz Gul of Garrison University, Lahore, and Aqsa Khalid of Punjab University bagged first and second positions, respectively.

In the open category contest, Monisha Ali of Lahore Garrison University, Noor Saba of Punjab University, and Fatima of Veterinary University Lahore clinched first, second and third positions, respectively.