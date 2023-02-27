UrduPoint.com

First Girls' National Inter-university Judo Championship Begins At SAU

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2023 | 08:12 PM

First girls' national inter-university judo championship begins at SAU

The first girls' national inter-university judo championship started on Monday at the sports complex of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The first girls' national inter-university judo championship started on Monday at the sports complex of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam.

The championship was inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri while the Vice Chancellor of Quaid Awam University of Engineering University and Technology Nawabshah Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad Dr Tayyaba Zareef, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Farooq Mateen, and Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur Dr Tehmina Mangan attended as guests of honour.

A total of 120 girls from 16 universities in the country, including SAU Tando Jam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Management and Science Technology Lahore, Lahore Garrison University Lahore, University of Lucki Marwat, University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore, Punjab University Lahore, University of Veterinary Sciences Lahore, Superior University Lahore, Khawaja Farid Nawaz University Rahim Yar Khan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Mehran University Jamshoro, Karachi University, Sir Syed University Karachi and the University of Lahore are competing for the title of the champion 2022-23.

After the inauguration, the competition among girls started in different categories. According to results, in the 40 kg category, Rida Ashraf of Punjab University stood first by defeating Umma Habiba of Lahore College for Women University, Rida Ashraf of Lahore College secured the second position while Azra of Khawaja Farid Nawaz University Rahim Yar Khan bagged third position.

In the 44 kg weight category, Kainat of Garrison University, Lahore clinched first position, Jawaria Shakeel of Punjab University, Lahore secured second position, and Saira of University of Management Sciences, Lahore bagged third position.

In the 48 kg category, Mehroz Gul of Garrison University, Lahore, and Aqsa Khalid of Punjab University bagged first and second positions, respectively.

In the open category contest, Monisha Ali of Lahore Garrison University, Noor Saba of Punjab University, and Fatima of Veterinary University Lahore clinched first, second and third positions, respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Agriculture Nusrat Bhutto Hyderabad Rahim Yar Khan Mardan Nawabshah Bahawalpur Sukkur Superior Rida Jamshoro Tando Jam Shakeel Women Karachi University From Government Weight LCWU

Recent Stories

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to buildi ..

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to building more sustainable, resilient ..

33 minutes ago
 Solving the issues of remote areas is the top prio ..

Solving the issues of remote areas is the top priority of district admin: Khalid ..

17 minutes ago
 42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 20 ..

42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 2023: Administrator Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Rev ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil inst ..

9 minutes ago
 Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football Le ..

Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League trophy

9 minutes ago
 Police protection centers being set up to protect ..

Police protection centers being set up to protect rights of transgenders: IGP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.