First Group Of Russian Athletes Arrives In Tokyo For Summer Olympic Games

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

First Group of Russian Athletes Arrives in Tokyo for Summer Olympic Games

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The first group of Russian athletes who will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games has arrived in Japan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday.

Russian rowers are among the arrivals.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23-August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.

More Stories From Sports

