First Haji Malik Umar Khitab Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The first Haji Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Championship began on Thursday at the synthetic tennis courts of the Peshawar sports Complex here.

The championship was formally inaugurated by Dr Masood Javed along with Secretary of Provincial Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, tennis coaches Ruman Gul, Nauman Khan, Shehryar Khan, Inam Gul, Janan Khan and other personalities were present on the occasion.

More than 200 hundred players are participating in the Championship in different categories.

The Championship will continue till January 24. Umar Ayaz Khalil, son of late Malik Umar Khaitab, and General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association while talking to the media men said that in the Championship, there will be boys U9, U13 and U16 competitions.

He said that tennis player Ejaz Khan is sponsoring the championship to pay homage to Kashan Umar Muqim and his grandfather late Malik Umar Khatib Khan Khalil who played tennis in Canada.

He said that holding the championship is a good opportunity for the tennis players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to perform brilliantly in both junior and senior categories.

He said that several competitions were decided during the opening day.

In the matches played on the opening day, in the U13 categories, Ryan Umar Khalil defeated Ibrahim Khan by 6-1, 6-0, and Arsalan defeated Gibran by 6-2, 6-3.

In the U16 category, Ehtesham defeated Junaid by 6-2 and 6-3. Arsalan defeated Abdul Rahman by 6-1 and 6-2.

The competitions will continue till January 24.

