First home Test called off owing to rain, poor light

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade called off due to overnight rain and poor light here on Saturday.

As the match was about to begin when umpires including Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough called off the match due to overcast conditions and poor light. The groundmen launched their operation to wipe out water from the pitch and ground. They rolled out a super sopper due to rain to cover the ground from pouring rain.

The teams of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka remained in their hotel in Islamabad.

Sri Lankan team was playing the match and scored 282 for 6 in 91 overs in third day with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeatenon 87 and Dilrunwan Perera not out on six. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the stand out bowlers for Pakistan.

The Met office had forcast rain for Sunday.

International cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade as previously it was banned due to attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009 . Strict security arrangements have been made this time for the visiting team. The second test match will be played in Karachi from Dec 19.