UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Home Test Called Off Owing To Rain, Poor Light

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

First home Test called off owing to rain, poor light

Sri Lankan team scored 282 for 6 in 91 overs in third day with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeatenon 87 and Dilrunwan Perera not out on six.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Pakistan’s first home Test in a decade called off due to overnight rain and poor light here on Saturday.

As the match was about to begin when umpires including Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough called off the match due to overcast conditions and poor light. The groundmen launched their operation to wipe out water from the pitch and ground. They rolled out a super sopper due to rain to cover the ground from pouring rain.

The teams of both Pakistan and Sri Lanka remained in their hotel in Islamabad.

Sri Lankan team was playing the match and scored 282 for 6 in 91 overs in third day with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeatenon 87 and Dilrunwan Perera not out on six. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the stand out bowlers for Pakistan.

The Met office had forcast rain for Sunday.

International cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade as previously it was banned due to attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009 . Strict security arrangements have been made this time for the visiting team. The second test match will be played in Karachi from Dec 19.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Attack Islamabad Poor Water Sri Lanka Hotel Dhananjaya De Silva Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

Two suspects held during search operation

13 minutes ago

Russian Speed Skaters Win Men's Team Pursuit at IS ..

13 minutes ago

Continues lockdown, raising chill increases woes o ..

26 minutes ago

'Indian troops committing grave HR violations in I ..

26 minutes ago

PIC is fully functional, health minister confirms

33 minutes ago

Death Toll From Measles Outbreak in Samoa Rises to ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.