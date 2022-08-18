UrduPoint.com

First Iftikhar Ahmad Junior KP Tennis Championship Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Faizan Shahid in U8, Shayan Afridi in U12, Shah Sawar in U16 clinched the winner trophies in the first Iftikhar Ahmad Junior KP Tennis Championship, which concluded here at Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex on Thursday.

Former PAF Tennis players and international coach Iftikhar Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coach Zakirullah, Nauman, Shaharyar and other important personalities were present.

In the U8 age group category Faizan Shahid defeated Salar Khan 6-1 and 6-3, Shayan Afridi defeated Ahmed Khan 6-2 and 6-4 in the U-12 age group category and Shah Sawar Khan defeated Talha Khan 6-1 and 6-4 in the U-16 age group category.

Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil paid tribute to former tennis player and coach Iftikhar Ahmed for organizing the competitions and said that sponsors have helped the game to progress. He said, competitions will boost the morale of the players.

He said that national competitions will also be organized in Peshawar soon. Plans are being made for more competitions and it is hoped that national competitions will be held in Peshawar very soon, which will help in the promotion of the game.

Iftikhar Ahmad said there is a lot of talent that is why most of the players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are included in the junior top ranking players of Pakistan.

