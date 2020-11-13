First IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 kicked off with a bang

The first edition of IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 commenced with a bang at Cadet College Spinkai, District South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The first edition of IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 commenced with a bang at Cadet College Spinkai, District South Waziristan.

A colorful ceremony was arranged at the college premises where the Commander Sector South, as chief guest, formally opened the Championship. District management, Mushraans from Mehsud and Betni tribes, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) and a number of area elders witnessed the opening ceremony.

The ceremony started with the national anthem after which officials and players of the participant teams took oath. The chief guest then unveiled the trophy. School boys dressed in colorful clothes presented national songs and received great applause. The audiences also appreciated folk dance "Attarn" at the end of the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Frontier Corps (FC), Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Waziristan Taekwondo Association have jointly arranged this first-ever national championship in this region.

Eight teams comprised of senior and Under 17 male players from all across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJk, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and the host Waziristan Azmaree Taekwondo Team are participating in this 3-day long tournament.

Renowned martial arts expert from South Waziristan Muhammad Irfan Mehsood will be a "special attention" as he has registered his name in the 31st Guinness Book of World Records for doing 60 push-ups in one minute with one leg raised while carrying a 40-lb pack. He would be present throughout the tournament to keep the momentum of the players intact. Tournament will end on Nov 14.