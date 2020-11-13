UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 Kicked Off With A Bang

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

First IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 kicked off with a bang

The first edition of IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 commenced with a bang at Cadet College Spinkai, District South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):The first edition of IGFC National Taekwondo Championship 2020 commenced with a bang at Cadet College Spinkai, District South Waziristan.

A colorful ceremony was arranged at the college premises where the Commander Sector South, as chief guest, formally opened the Championship. District management, Mushraans from Mehsud and Betni tribes, President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) and a number of area elders witnessed the opening ceremony.

The ceremony started with the national anthem after which officials and players of the participant teams took oath. The chief guest then unveiled the trophy. School boys dressed in colorful clothes presented national songs and received great applause. The audiences also appreciated folk dance "Attarn" at the end of the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Frontier Corps (FC), Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and Waziristan Taekwondo Association have jointly arranged this first-ever national championship in this region.

Eight teams comprised of senior and Under 17 male players from all across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJk, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and the host Waziristan Azmaree Taekwondo Team are participating in this 3-day long tournament.

Renowned martial arts expert from South Waziristan Muhammad Irfan Mehsood will be a "special attention" as he has registered his name in the 31st Guinness Book of World Records for doing 60 push-ups in one minute with one leg raised while carrying a 40-lb pack. He would be present throughout the tournament to keep the momentum of the players intact. Tournament will end on Nov 14.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad South Waziristan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Male Gilgit Baltistan 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

7 minutes ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

7 minutes ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

7 minutes ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

7 minutes ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-c ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.