First KP Badminton League To Start From Jan 27: Nadeem Khan

The first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton League will start on January 27 at the Peshawar Sports Complex in which six of the best teams comprising players of national juniors and seniors of the province will compete

International players Murad Ali and Qari Adnan are participating as well, Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah, the two senior coaches and members of the organizing committee of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men.

The six teams of Peshawar Falcon, Bannu Green, The Royal, KP Police, Future Champions KP, JJ Sports Peshawar, and Badminton League will continue till January 30. He said that the purpose of this league is to prepare the players for the National Junior and Senior Championship to be played next month.

The juniors will get to learn a lot from the senior players. He also thanked Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan for organizing this League, who showed special interest in organizing this league.

Hopefully, the players and fans will get to see the best matches in badminton, Nadeem Khan said. National Champion Murad Ali, South Asian Champion Qari Adnan, National Junior Player Mohammad Zaid, U19 Umar Jahangir, U15 Champion Fahad Ahmed, U13 Champion Najam Saqib, U16 Champion Taimur Khan, Shoaib Riaz, Abdullah Latif, Zuhaib Khan are in this league. Many junior and senior players including Khalil, Tahir Khan, Uzair Khan, Hamza Khan, Afnan Khan will be part of the league.

