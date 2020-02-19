First match of PSL to be played tomorrow in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) The stage has been set for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020’s maiden match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in National Stadium Karachi.

The fans and lovers of Pakistan Super League are counting every passing moment for the first match between both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

There are total six squads taking part in PSL 2020 including Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi

“I am personally looking into the arrangements for PSL 2020 in Karachi,” said Murad Ali Shah—the Sindh Chief Minister.

He said: “It is matter of great pleasure for Pakistan and for the Sindh government that Cricketer has returned to home and that we are going to hold PSL this time,”.

Though, saying anything about the match is premature, the first match is likely to start at 9:00 am at Karachi National Stadium.

Strict security arrangements have been made around the ground, and proper facilities have been set up for the cricketer lovers who will throng to National Stadium Karachi.