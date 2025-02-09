First Mini Marathon Race held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The First Mini Marathon Race was held from Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex to Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex here on Sunday in which around 4000 athletes participated. Muhammad Qasim won the first while Muhammad Usman and Babar Ali secured the second and third positions, respectively. The race was organized under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, the marathon started at 9:00 am in which the participants were given a target of one and half an hour to the finishing line at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq inaugurated the race whereas CEO education Amanullah Khan, Deputy Director Information Tabinda Saleem, District Officer Education Ijazul Haq, District Sports Officer Muhammad Shams and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Sports shirts were distributed among all the athletes on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, with Chairman CM Inspection Team, Raja Muhammad Hanif MPA as the chief guest. He encouraged all the athletes participating in the marathon and said that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab.

"Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is striving to promote sports in Punjab", he said and added that the new talent would emerge with the promotion of cultural and healthy activities in Punjab.

The chief guest gave a cash prize of Rs.50,000 to athlete Muhammad Qasim who won the first position in the race, while Rs.40,000 and Rs.30,000.0 to Muhammad Usman and Babar Ali who stood second and third positions, respectively.