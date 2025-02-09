Open Menu

First Mini Marathon Race Held In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

First Mini Marathon Race held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The First Mini Marathon Race was held from Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex to Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex here on Sunday in which around 4000 athletes participated. Muhammad Qasim won the first while Muhammad Usman and Babar Ali secured the second and third positions, respectively. The race was organized under the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, the marathon started at 9:00 am in which the participants were given a target of one and half an hour to the finishing line at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hassan Tariq inaugurated the race whereas CEO education Amanullah Khan, Deputy Director Information Tabinda Saleem, District Officer Education Ijazul Haq, District Sports Officer Muhammad Shams and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Sports shirts were distributed among all the athletes on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, with Chairman CM Inspection Team, Raja Muhammad Hanif MPA as the chief guest. He encouraged all the athletes participating in the marathon and said that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab.

"Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is striving to promote sports in Punjab", he said and added that the new talent would emerge with the promotion of cultural and healthy activities in Punjab.

The chief guest gave a cash prize of Rs.50,000 to athlete Muhammad Qasim who won the first position in the race, while Rs.40,000 and Rs.30,000.0 to Muhammad Usman and Babar Ali who stood second and third positions, respectively.

Recent Stories

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

54 seconds ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

16 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

31 minutes ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

46 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

47 minutes ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

1 hour ago
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

1 hour ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

1 hour ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports