First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games get under way in DG Khan

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Liaquat Ali Chattha inaugurated the First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games at a grand colourful ceremony at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Main Model Town, Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Liaquat Ali Chattha inaugurated the First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games at a grand colourful ceremony at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Main Model Town, Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar, political activist Lateef Pitafi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur Maqsood ul Hasan also graced the colourful inaugural ceremony of grand event being organised under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chattha and Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar also unveiled the Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games trophy.

District and Tehsil Sports Officers of three divisions, senior players from DG Khan and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

All the participating teams were introduced with the guests of honour at the opening ceremony. Traditional jhoomer and local cultural performances were also presented by famous folk artistes on this occasion.

Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament was also inaugurated on this occasion. Country's leading teams such as Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher education Commission (HEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan Wapda and South Punjab are participating in the Volleyball Tournament to be played till Dec 24.

In the opening match of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 3-0.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Commissioner DG Khan L said the talented players of South Punjab will gain plenty of experience and exposure by playing alongside leading sports stars of different games in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games. "Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games is a suitable platform for budding players of South Punjab to demonstrate their sports skills at a bigger level and in a competitive environment".

He thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for organizing Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab.

Liaqat Ali Chattha said Punjab govt under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has established top class sports infrastructure across the province and certainly this kind of sports facilities have never been introduced in the past.

"Certainly, Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games is a revolutionary step for the promotion of sports at regional level. "We are quite confident to find several talented players of different games through this grand event".

Apart from volleyball, the competitions of hockey, shooting volleyball and Dangal will also be organized at Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in DG Khan and Taunsa, South Punjab.

He said: "Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will definitely play a key part in promoting sports culture in South Punjab. Sports board Punjab is utilizing all available resources to promote traditional sports of the province through Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games".

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Sardar Jaffar Khan Buzdar said hosting Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in South Punjab is definitely a historic occasion. "It is a grand mela being organized for the sports-loving people of South Punjab on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar".

Top national players of the country will exhibit their game skills in the grand event of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games being organized in DG Khan and Taunsa Shareef, South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar'.

"After volleyball championship, a mega hockey event will be organized in DG Khan's hockey stadium on Dec 25 followed by shooting volleyball event to be staged in Taunsa Shareef from Dec 27 to 30 and grand Dangal event slated to be held in Taunsa on Dec 31".

He said Games will prove to be very helpful in unearthing many potential players of volleyball, hockey and wrestling for South Punjab.