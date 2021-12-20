First Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games opening ceremony at Dera Ghazi Khan

The first Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will explode into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Main Model Town, Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The first Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will explode into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Main Model Town, Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

Several members of Punjab Cabinet, Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, and Advisors to Punjab Chief Minister, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner DG Khan will also attend the colourful opening ceremony of the event being organized under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Numerous regional and folk artistes will entertain the large gathering with their attractive cultural performances. The trophy of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will also be unveiled on this occasion in the presence of a large number of sports enthusiasts.

On the opening day, Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament scheduled to be staged at DG Khan from Dec 21 to 24, 2021 will also be inaugurated. Country's leading teams such as Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher education Commission (HEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan Wapda and South Punjab will participate in the Volleyball Tournament.

Apart from volleyball, the competitions of hockey, shooting volleyball and Dangal will also be organized at Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games in DG Khan and Taunsa, South Punjab from Dec 21 to 31.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said here on Monday, said the budding players of South Punjab will gain an ideal opportunity to play competitive sports alongside leading sports stars of different games in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games. "Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games will be the first major sports event being staged in South Punjab as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and it will definitely play a key part in promoting sports culture in South Punjab," he said.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan further said that Sports board Punjab is promoting traditional sports of the province through Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games. "We will organize more sports events in South Punjab to trace talented players from this region," he added.