First National Women Lacrosse Championship to start in Abbottabad on Jan 20

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The first National Women Lacrosse Championship and International Official Coaching and Referee Course will start from January 20, 2024 simultaneously at Kunj Football Stadium and Police Ground, Abbottabad.

The National Women Lacrosse, is an American originated Games introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan wherein teams from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad are taking part.

It is for the first time that Lacrosse, an Olympic Game was introduced in Pakistan by Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Association got the initiative to host it at hilly station Abbottabad.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, who also sent a message to the Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for his support and good wishes in holding the Games in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said involving youth in healthy sports activities would lead to establish a healthy society and we badly needed such activities so thanks to Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for holding the Games for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein women players from all across Pakistan are taking part.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to extend support to such people so that more such healthy activities could be organized in befitting manners.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also thanked the World Lacrosse Federation Office-Bearers for extending support to Pakistan and their generous support distribution of Rs. 50 million Lacrosse Games equipment. He also appreciated President KP Lacrosse Association Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai and Secretary Dr. Taifoor Zarin for their dedicated efforts as they worked day and night for a successful hosting of the National Championship.

Governor KP also assured all out support to the Association for hosting the Championship at Abbottabad. He also welcomed the guests and office-bearers of the World Lacrosse Federation for visiting Pakistan along with Lacrosse equipment and expressed the hope that the Championship would have a successful one.

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul islam, DIG and DPO Hazara also met with the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lacrosse Federation and assured them all out support. However, there is no financial support either from the government or from any private sector companies despite repeated requests.

President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General Asian Sports Journalists Association (AIPs) Asia Amjad Aziz Malik in his video message also wished the office-bearers of the Pakistan Lacrosse Federation and KP Lacrosse Association for a successful holding of the Championship. This Championship is being organized under the auspices of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation which is supported by Sports in Pakistan. Eleven girls teams from Pakistan are participating in the Championship which consists of all provincial teams and clubs. Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad teams and a team from Hazara Division are also taking part. A total of 150 female players and 60 officials of club teams are included.

President PLF Shoaib Nizami and Secretary General PLF Tafur Zareen said that the lacrosse game is a new Olympic game which is being introduced in Pakistan. All the provincial associations of Pakistan Lacrosse Federation had held training camps for this Championship and its first female Championship has been held in Abbottabad. The Championship would also carry an international training camp under the aegis of Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union Executive Director and President Chris Janu Chris Masumi will attend and conduct a coaching course for all the players and officials. The Championship is being organized in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department and Regional Sports Officer Hazara Division. It is a matter of honor for Abbottabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce this Olympic sport to Pakistan for the first time.

